George Laurents

George “Curt” Laurents, 55, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Born February 12, 1965, Curt was a native of Jennings and lifelong resident of New Iberia. He was a 1984 graduate of New Iberia Senior High and was employed by numerous oilfield companies during his career. He was away from home for many years working in New Mexico and Texas until the last few years of his life. Curt enjoyed racing motocross in his youth, hunting, and fishing. He had a great fondness for his three cats and two dogs.
Curt is survived by his wife of 22 years, Devon Bodin Laurents; children Wesley “Cole” and Megun Laurents; his parents, George and Billie Broussard Laurents, all of New Iberia; sister Roxie Guilbeau and husband Troy of St. Martinville; father and mother-in-law Larry E. and Jeanette Richard Bodin of New Iberia; brothers and sisters-in-law Henry Charpentier of Lydia, Kim Babineaux and husband Randy, Audie Bodin and wife Helana, Darla Comeaux and husband Clint, Todd Bodin and wife Robin, Lana LeJeune and husband Jason, all of New Iberia, and Larry P. Bodin and wife Adele of Broussard; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Guy and Emma Laurents and William and Mattie Broussard; sisters Cheryl “C” Laurents Tyl and Tina Laurents Charpentier.
It came as a great comfort to Curt’s family that his passing was in the Hour of Mercy on the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord in that he went to eternal life to the arms of our Blessed Virgin Mother.
In lieu of flowers or condolences, prayers are asked for the repose of Curt’s soul and for his family.
A Mass of Christian burial and entombment will be at a later date.
