Private memorial services will be celebrated for George Joseph Alleman, age 84.
A native and resident of New Iberia Mr. Alleman passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes.
Mr. Alleman served his country honorably in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an automobile mechanic at Musson Patout for 32 years and a mechanic at Hi-Crop John Deere for nine years. He was a member of the Woodmen of the World and enjoyed spending time outside, especially cutting grass. George also enjoyed having coffee and biscuits at Cooper Street with his wife and favorite sister-in-law, Edres Blanchard.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Paulette Ladouceur Alleman of New Iberia; one daughter, Pamela Alleman and companion Shane Fuqua of New Iberia; one son, Keith Alleman and companion Adrienne of Scott; one stepson, Chad Couvillier of New Iberia; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Edith Lasalle Alleman; five brothers and one sister.
To view the online obituary, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.