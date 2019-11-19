A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. George Doucet Sr., 80, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Hill, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 7 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Saint Martinville, he passed at 12:05 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Carpenter House of Saint Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, George Doucet Jr. (Shawnta) of New Iberia and Darryl Evans Doucet (Stevie) of Parks; one daughter, Carolyn Zenon (Roderick Broussard) of Saint Martinville; one brother, John Alton Doucet of New Iberia; one sister, Enola D. Vital of New Iberia; ten grandchildren, Brice, Cobe, Daylan, Jaelen, Halie, Kandace, Jordan, Jacob, Kason and Saylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Beasley Doucet and Yola Shaw Doucet; his wife, Effie Doucet; one brother, Early Doucet Sr. and four sisters, Olive Olivier, Mary Louise Lopez, Mary Joyce Archangel and Beatrice Marie Doucet.
Active Pallbearers are John Micheal Broussard, Bryan Bonnet, Patrick Vital, George Zenon, Roosevelt Zenon and Glenn Perrodin.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bryce Jones, Cobe Richardson, Jordan Doucet, George Doucet Jr. and Darryl Doucet.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.