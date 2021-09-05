Funeral services will be held for George Anthony Broussard, 94, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Evangeline Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Landry officiating the service. Following the service he will be laid to rest with his wife at Memorial Park Cemetery. Military graveside services will be conducted by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time at Evangeline Funeral Home.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, George passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 17, 1927, in Iberia Parish to the late Aymar and Noemie Dubois Broussard and was one of 14 children.
George was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served his country honorably as a paratrooper during the Korean Conflict Era.
He enjoyed cooking for others and helping his family and friends with little projects. He was a jack of all trades and could fix and repair just about anything.
He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters Kitty Galle of Braithwaite and Ginger Leleux of New Iberia; his sons Errol Broussard and wife Connie of Loreauville, Dirk Broussard of Washington, Dana Broussard and wife Elda of New Iberia and Kim Broussard of New Iberia; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae Broussard Broussard; his parents, Aymar and Noemie Dubois Broussard; one grandson, Mason Broussard; his brothers Tarlton, Ulysse “Pie” Leroy, Ned, Robert and Sullie Broussard; his sisters Avia Landry, Sylvia Barrilleaux, Annette Barrilleaux, Doris Haydel, May Bourgeois, Avie Segura and Aline Broussard; and two sons-in-law, Irving Galle Jr. and Wiltz Leleux.