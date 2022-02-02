A home-going celebration of life for Mr. George Adam Small, 78, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Rev. Francis Davis, Pastor officiating. He will await the resurrection in Saint James Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation hours will be observed from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday, February 4, 2022. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A native of Weeks Island and resident of New Iberia, he transitioned from the temporal to the eternal at 9:52 a.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
George was born March 15, 1943, to the union of Daniel Small Jr. and Alnita Derouen Small on Weeks Island. He graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in 1961. He then went to college at Southern University A&M in Baton Rouge, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1965. He continued his education at Southern University A&M and achieved his Master’s Plus 30 in Guidance and Counseling. He got his first teaching job at Daniel Small Elementary on Weeks Island.
In August of 1968, he was drafted into the US Army. Later that year, he got married in Shreveport to Fannie Williams. Shortly after, he served his duty for the Army in Europe, which he enjoyed immensely, because he loved to travel.
In 1970, he started teaching Science at the old Junior High Middle School in New Iberia. A few years later, he was transferred to Anderson Middle School, where he spent the remainder of his thirty-three year career as the Adjustment Center Coordinator and Guidance Counselor.
While obtaining his Master’s at Southern University A&M, he was introduced to the Nation of Islam by friends on campus. It was at this point in his life where he discovered his love for the Muslim faith and became a dedicated follower.
George loved to travel and he used this love to create memories and expose his family to meaningful experiences. He always said he wanted his kids to know how vast the world was and they were not limited to their surroundings. Because of the lengthy trips he and his family would take, he opened a small food mart called S&M Grocery and Seafood in Four Corners, as well as managed at the McDonalds on Main Street for many years to make sure the vacations were memorable and enjoyable.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Fannie Small of New Iberia; one son, Kenyatta Small (Sheree) of New Iberia; two daughters, Tina Suggs (Everett) of New Orleans and Malaika Amkia Small of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, Rashad Small, Saasha Small, Kyson Small, Seniveah Small, Tia Suggs, Malia Suggs, Necole Mosely and Trevion Frank; one great-grandchild, Brielle Small; three sisters, Cynthia S. Antoine and Susan Small both of New Iberia and Sylvia S. Mitchell (John) of Los Angeles, California; six brothers, Larry Small (Phyllis), Ronald Small (Sheree), Kendall Small all of Los Angeles, California, Stanley Small, James Small and Kevin Small of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel Small Jr. and Alnita Derouen Small; one brother, Melvin Allen Small; maternal grandparents Abraham and Clementine Derouen; and paternal grandparents Daniel Small Sr. and Clomas Thompson Small.
Active pallbearers are Marcus Clavelle, Wayland Small, Gwaine Collins, Kyson Small, Anderson Dye and Wesley Hypolite.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Small, Stanley Small, Ronald Small, Kendal Small, James Small and Kevin Small.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.