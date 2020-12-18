Geontre Brenton Bobb

Geontre Brenton “G-Man” Bobb, 22, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away at 8:21 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Jeanerette.
A public walk through viewing will be observed on Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Geontre will forever remain in the hearts of his parents, George and Anita Bobb III of Jeanerette; four brothers, Thaddeus D. Sam, George Bobb IV and Trejuan Bobb, all of Jeanerette, and Brandon Bobb of Lafayette; four sisters, Miranda Bobb, Ladaisha Haney, Karnisha Bobb and Lataisha Haney, all of Jeanerette; paternal grandmother, Ella Mae Bobb, of Jeanerette; a close cousin/brother, Robert Bobb; seven nieces and nephews; four aunts; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Geontre was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, maternal grandmother, maternal grandfather, an uncle and an aunt.
Jones Funeral Home of MorganCity/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.