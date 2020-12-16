A home going celebration will be held for Ms. Geneville Benoit Lyons, 80, from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Kinchen’s Funeral Home in Lafayette, with the Rev. Phillip Hill officiating.
Affectionately known as Genevieve, she was born on December 4,1940, to the union of John Benoit Sr. and Rita Harrison Benoit of Abbeville.
She departed this life on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:43 a.m. at her residence following a brief illness.
She was formerly united in matrimony to late David Lloyd Lyons Sr.
She was the mother of two children David Lloyd Lyons Jr. (Stacey) of New Iberia and Tessa Marie Livingston (JoeNathan) of Jeanerette.
Genevieve was an excellent baker and well known for her sweet dough pies and tea cakes. She had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor and could either make you laugh or catch your breath.
She leaves to cherish her two children, David and Tessa; eight grandchildren, David Ill, DeNara, Terrell, DeAndre, Je’Naya, Princess, Annquinette and Tyrochelle; five great-grandkids, Da’Kyrie, De’Rhani, lylan, Landon and Ciara; five sisters, Edna “Eunice” Jones, Mary Louise Andrus and Magnolia “Maggie” Benoit, all of New Iberia, Rozella Linden of St. Martinville and Clarisse Armstead of Omaha, Nebraska; two brothers, John Benoit Jr. of Broussard and Alwin Benoit of New Iberia; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Benoit Sr. and Rita Harrison Benoit; her paternal grandparents, Jean Baptiste and Clarissa Corneaux Benoit; her maternal grandparents, Jacque Harrison and Cressie Walker Brooks; brothers Wallace, Wally (twin), Adam, Dudley, Gabriel, Ephraim, Nelson Sr., Frank, Joseph, Engine and Wilson Sr.; and sisters Agnes, Doris, Anna Dell, Mabel, Rener and Rose.