RAYNE — Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Genevieve Julie Gonsoulin Guidry, 82, who died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.
Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.
“Julie,” as she was known to most, was born in Eunice in 1938. Her youngest years were spent in Miami Beach, Florida, where her father was stationed in the Air Force. Julie graduated from Delcambre High School in 1956 and attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute, where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She married Dr. John Joseph Guidry in 1958, and the couple moved to Rayne in 1959. She enjoyed an active social life in Rayne, where she raised her three children. She was a founding member of Beta Sigma Phi, Preceptor Lambda Chapter in Rayne. She also served as the historian of the Acadia Parish Medical Auxiliary.
Julie had a warm, kind and joyful spirit and a vibrant personality. She was a renowned hostess, an engaging conversationalist and a beloved grandmother. She enjoyed genealogy, antiquing, dancing and traveling.
Survivors include her three children, Dr. John Charles Guidry and spouse Mike Galan of San Antonio, Texas, Catherine Celise Guidry Hair and spouse Trevor Hair of Gueydan and Dr. Julie Anna Guidry Moulard and spouse Scott Moulard of Choudrant; and her four grandchildren, Jenica Candice Guidry Buller and spouse Dylan Buller of Lafayette, Celise Suzette Guidry of New Orleans, Alexander Armand DuBos of Monee, Illinois, and Jean-Paul Joseph DuBos of Dallas, Texas.
She was preceded in death by husband, Dr. John Joseph Guidry; father, Claude Joseph Gonsoulin; mother, Beatrice Lucille Matt Gonsoulin; and two brothers, Claude Cleveland Gonsoulin and Joseph Wilson Matt Gonsoulin.
Pallbearers will be Dr. John C. Guidry, Alex DuBos, Jean-Paul DuBos, Trevor Hair, Mike Galan and Scott Moulard.
A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, 334-3141.