LOREAUVILLE — A funeral service will be held for Genevieve H. Bourque at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Barry Crouchet as celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
The family requests for visitation to begin on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at David Funeral Home of Loreauville. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary by the Men’s Rosary Group at 8:30 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Genevieve was born to Phillip Sr. and Anne Judice Hebert on September 3, 1934.
Genevieve H. Bourque passed away at 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Genevieve was a world traveler who enjoyed camping. She had camped in 49 of the 50 states, and in Canada and also in Mexico. She was a very talented seamstress.
Genevieve loved her family and grandchildren. She also was known for being a volunteer firefighter.
She is survived by her husband, Ira J. Bourque; four children, Lawrence Albert (Shelly) of New Iberia, Alline Champagne (Lee) of St. Martinville, Malcolm Bourque (Darlene) of Loreauville and Karen Boudreaux (Kenneth) of Loreauville; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers are Raymond Hebert, Louis Hebert, Kenneth Boudreaux, Brent Bourque, Shawn Albert and Bart Bourque
Genevieve H. Bourque was preceded in death by her first husband, Ambrose Albert; her parents, Phillip Sr. and Anne Judice Hebert; brothers Phillip Hebert Jr. and Russell Hebert; and her two grandchildren, Katie Boutte and Justin Boudreaux.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 South Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.