Geneva DeRouen Silvan

Funeral services will be conducted for Geneva D. Silvan, 85, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1303 St. Jude Avenue, with Father Garrett B. Savoie as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery located at 2807 Curtis Lane.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home located at 711 S. Corinne Street. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
A native of Louisiana and a resident of New Iberia for 52 years, “Aunt Jenny,” as she was affectionately known by her family, departed this life at 1:20 p.m. on Friday May 6, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She received her masters from Southern University and worked as a first-grade teacher in Abbeville for over 30 years. She looked after her parents Curtis and Olieve until their death. She was a simple, classy, hard-working lady of faith who loved tending to her lawn. Tough as nails, she became the family matriarch and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Mayola D. Cotterman; five nephews, Keith DeRouen (Esther), Tracy DeRouen, Kenneth DeRouen (Aynur), Troy DeRouen and Barry DeRouen; two nieces, Clarissa Kerlegan (Beron) and Monica Brown (Patrick); and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Angela M. Silvan; her parents Olieve B. DeRouen and Curtis DeRouen; her brothers Edward Lee “Mickey” DeRouen and Leroy “Joe” DeRouen; and her companion Bailey DeRouen.
Serving as active pallbearers are Kenneth DeRouen, Barry DeRouen, Beron Kerlegan, Troy DeRouen, Keith DeRouen and Tracy DeRouen.
The honorary pallbearers will be T.J. Hypolite, Trey Boyd, Tay DeRouen and Gabriel Kerlegan.