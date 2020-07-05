Private services were held for the immediate family of Gene Hitter Jefferson, 94, who passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
A lifelong area resident, Gene Hitter Jefferson was born in New Iberia on August 31, 1925, to the late Alfred Hitter Sr. and Margueritte Brown Hitter. She graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy in New Iberia and attended St. Mary’s Dominican College in New Orleans. She was athletic throughout her life, playing tennis and golf and in her later years loved to play bridge. A longtime member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Mrs. Jefferson was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children Charles Jefferson Jr. and wife, Carmen, of Broussard, Katherine Jefferson Bernal and husband Joe of West Monroe, Elizabeth Jefferson Cross and husband Don of Lafayette and Gwendolyn Jefferson Vetsch and husband Robert of Monroe; sisters Margueritte Montagnet of Lafayette and Simone Rick of Dallas; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jefferson Sr.; and a brother, Alfred Hitter Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic High School, 1301 De LaSalle Dr., New Iberia, LA 70560; or Congregation of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, P.O. Box 1160, Lacombre, LA 70445-1160.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, in charge of the arrangements.