A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, for Gene Champeaux, 84, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville.
A native and resident of Loreauville Gene passed away on February 13, 2020.
The family will receive visitors from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service.
Deacon Patrick Burke will officiate at the memorial service. Readers will be Nicole Romero, Tabitha Fields and Linzi Louviere, his granddaughters.
Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He worked for Texaco and retired after 22 years of service. He loved to travel and surf on his computer. He was a past member of the National Guard, Lions Club and Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Shirley Champagne Champeaux; daughters Renee Champeaux Molbert and her husband Nathan and Priscilla Champeaux Louviere; granddaughters Nicole Molbert Romero and husband Eddie, Tabitha Molbert Fields and husband Jonathan and Linzi Louviere; great-granddaughters Sydni Fields, Kaitlyn Romero, Nataleigh Fields, Jaylynn Louviere and Laya Fields; his brother, Roland Champeaux and wife Norma; and his sister, Sylvia Latiolais.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Champeaux and Irene Oubre Champeaux; and nephews Bobby Latiolais Jr. and Jamie Champeaux.
As per his wishes he has donated his body to the LSU School of Anatomy in New Orleans.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.