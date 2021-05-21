Gathir Bernard Lewis

Funeral services will be conducted for Gathir B. Lewis, 57, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at First Jerusalem Baptist Church, 835 Monet Road in Jeanerette with Rev. Arthur L. Alexander officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Matthew Cemetery in Patoutville.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. until time of service at First Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Gathir Mae Bernard Lewis, affectionately known as “Gait” or “Tiny,” was born on July 28, 1963, to the union of the late Moses Bernard Sr. and the late Ella Mae Sereal Bernard. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 12:26 a.m., Gaithir was called to her eternal resting place following a brief illness.
A native of Jeanerette and a resident of New Iberia, Gathir grew up and lived most of her life in Jeanerette until late adulthood. In the early 80s, she met her loving companion, Ricky Lewis. They later married on March 5, 1994. Gathir was a true warrior who was loved by so many people and she will be missed beyond measure.
She was truly legendary and will forever remain in the hearts of the ones who loved her. She made an impact on everyone she met. She will be remembered for being outspoken and her outgoing personality. Her most memorable moments were being surrounded by family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her most precious jewels four daughters, Kimberly Bernard of New Iberia, Ianthia Sparrow (Mark) of Jeanerette, Louisiana Bernard of Lafayette and Royal Bernard (Rickey) of New Iberia; six sisters, Lisa Lively (Anthony), Emily Narcisse (Curtis), Linda Bernard, Mary Bernard, Charlotte Bernard and Kelly Bernard, all of New Iberia; four brothers, Moses Bernard Jr., Charles Bernard (Lynette) and Andrew Bernard, all of New Iberia, and Joseph Gray of Idaho; special friend and loving companion Kennell Martin; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandson; special aunt Eloise Bernard; special uncle Elton Bernard and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Rickey Lewis, paternal grandparents, Andrew and Charlotte Bernard; maternal grandparents, Junius Sereal and Eunice Nora Sereal; and one sister Angela Bernard.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.