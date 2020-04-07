A private graveside service was conducted on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery for Gateson Paul LeBlanc with Mr. Bert Langley officiating the services.
Mr. Gateson Paul Leblanc passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 7:57 p.m. in New Iberia.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Gateson was born on July 20, 1942, to Theo J. and Anite Derouen LeBlanc.
Gateson, better known to his friends as “Gate the Great,” enjoy playing golf, dominos, bowling and shooting pool. He also enjoyed spending time with his sons playing golf.
Gateson Paul LeBlanc is survived by his two sons, Travis P. Leblanc and his wife, Traci, of New Iberia and Troy J. LeBlanc of Gulf Shores, Alabama; one sister, Dorothy Romero and husband, Preston, of Franklin; grandchildren Brittani LeBlanc, Lexi LeBlanc, Dylan LeBlanc, Austin LeBlanc, Joseph Martin and Cloie Martin; great-grandchild Axon LeBlanc; former wife, Judy Gassiot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theo J. and Anite DeRouen LeBlanc; and one sisiter, Kelly Ann Racca Touchet.
The LeBlanc family would like to express a deep thank you of appreciation to staff and folks who work for Hospice of Acadiana and Consolata Nursing Home.
You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.