JEANERETTE — A graveside service will be conducted for Mr. Gary F. Cearley on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Beau Pre Cemetery, located on Old Spanish Trail with Rev. Jerry Cearley officiating.
The visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette.
Gary F. Cearley was born on Dec. 22, 1939, to Frank and Mabel Grisham Cearley in Graham, Texas, and was a longtime resident of Jeanerette.
Gary F. Cearley passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 7:50 a.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
Gary was a very kind and loving man who fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Joyce Cumpton Cearley. They were married 62 years ago. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending quality time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a master of handling do-it-yourself projects at home. He loved to travel and visit extended family with his wife for their vacations. In his spare time, he loved reading western novels and watching cowboy movies.
Gary Cearley was a long-time member of the Mason’s Grand Lodge of Texas and was a Master Mason for over 50 years. He worked for Columbian Chemical Company for 42 years and retired in 2002.
He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 62 years, Joyce Cumpton Cearley; his children Michael Cearley of Jeanerette, Karen C. Ruiz of Jeanerette, Melinda C. Viator (David) of Jeanerette; one brother, Jerry Cearley (Sharon) of Leander, Texas; grandchildren Jonathan Viator (Shawna), Anthony Ruiz (Mollie), Matthew Viator, Sarah Ruiz and Alison Viator; and great-grandchildren Khloe and Avery Viator.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mabel Grisham Cearley; and one child, Malcolm Cearley.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Cearley, Jonathan Viator, Anthony Ruiz, Matthew Viator, David Viator and Dylan Hebert.
The family would like to thank Dr. Carl Ditch, Dr. Moses Kitakule and the 4th-floor staff at Iberia Medical Center for their care and compassion.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151 is in charge of arrangements
