Mr. Gary Brister, 59, was born January 15, 1961 and passed away on February 7, 2020. The funeral services are pending at this time.
He was a native of Houma and resident of New Iberia who passed away peacefully with family by his side. Gary donated his body to further scientific studies.
He is survived by his son Charles Brister; daughter Lee Alice Brister Toucheck; son-in-law Russell James Toucheck III; and four sisters, Barbra, Linda, Clarice and Betty.
He was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate, Linda D. Brister; parents, Mildred and Clarence Brister Sr.; brother Clarence Brister Jr.; and brother-in-law Curtis Stoute.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to assist in the final expenses by calling 967-6325.
The family would like to thank the staff at Iberia Medical Center for the care given to Gary.