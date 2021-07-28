Gary Bienvenu

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 6 a.m., Gary Paul Bienvenu Jr. went to be with Our Lord and Savior in Heaven surrounded by family at his home. Our family lost an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend. Gary Paul had an extraordinarily strong faith in God and lived his life accordingly. He was extremely respected and loved by his co-workers and bosses at Consolidated Crane & Rigging where he was employed for 25 years. They did and still do consider Gary Paul, Julie and Chelsey their family. Everyone who has ever met him, loved him, and considered him a friend. He was “fun Gary” who loved being silly and goofy. He had an infectious smile, and he wore his heart on his sleeve. He loved the outdoors for his entire life but loved more than anything to be on the water with his girls. He lived his life for his girls. They did everything together and he would not have it any other way.
Gary Paul leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 22 years (together 25 years), Julie Soileau Bienvenu and his beautiful (inside and out) daughter Chelsey Bienvenu of Katy, Texas; his son Zack Bienvenu Kostelecky of Castle Rock, Colorado; his mother, Elaine “Tootsie” Bienvenu of Parks; sisters Sharon Maturin (Wayne) and Marian Bienvenu (Corey) of St. Martinville; brothers Steven Bienvenu (Shannon) of Youngsville and Chris Bienvenu (Sheila) of Breaux Bridge; in-laws, Jimmy and Shirley Soileau of Katy, Texas; brothers-in-law Jody Soileau (Aimee) of Houston, Texas and Jeff Soileau of Lafayette; sister-in-law Jamie Ducharme (Gary) of Breaux Bridge and lots of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Durand and Curtis Halphen, Georgia Champagne and Paul Bienvenu and his father, Gary Paul Bienvenu Sr.
Gary Paul was cremated and there will be a private celebration of life at a later date not yet determined.