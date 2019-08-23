Funeral services will be held for Garon Paul Atkinson Lewis, 17, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, located at 321 Center Street in New Iberia. Rev. Donald Wright Jr. will officiate, Rev. Mideate L.C. DeRouen will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed from 7 a.m. until time of service at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church. A prayer service will be held from 7 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.
Garon Paul Lewis was born in New Iberia to the union of Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis and Roxy Simon Lewis on December 5, 2001. He departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:07 p.m. due to a senseless act of gun violence. He accepted Christ as his personal savior at a young age and was baptized at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Petit Ansé under the leadership of his brother Rev. Mideate L. C. Derouen.
Garon, affectionately known as “Bu-Bi” to his mother and “Nooty” by his father, was indeed a mama’s boy. He had a tremendous zest for life. He enjoyed sports, working out, playing video games and eating Raising Cane’s chicken fingers. One of his father’s memories of him is how Garon and his “best friend” Makholven Sonn would eat everything in the icebox. Garon was really excited about entering his senior year at NISH, where he was to be a member of the football team, all the while focusing on future academics. He had hope to continue his education and become a nurse practitioner, following in the footsteps of his mother’s nursing career. He was a great kid, who will be missed dearly by his family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him.
Garon leaves to cherish his memory and in God’s care his devoted parents, Raymond “Shoe-do” and Roxy Simon Lewis; two brothers, Rev. Mideate L C Derouen (Sandra) and Gary L Simon (Brittni Mouton — special friend) of New Iberia; two sisters, Robbie Gonsoulin (Christopher) and Brandance Robinson of New Iberia; paternal grandmother, Audrey W. Lewis of New Iberia; and maternal grandmother, Marie Simon of Loreauville; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Garon was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandfathers, Frank “Shoe-do” Lewis and Louis Joe Simon; a special aunt whom he loved dearly, Frances Lewis Porter; and a special cousin Ricardo Jeanlouis.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.