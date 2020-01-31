A Mass of Christian burial for Galvanise Theodore Randall, 75, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 108 E. St. Peter St., New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, at the church, until time of services.
Galvanise, affectionately referred to as “Gal,” was born on Friday, November 10, 1944, to the late Abraham Randall and Veralee Beverly Randall in Long Bridge. He was raised in Bunkie/Cotton Port and Lafayette. Following high school graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a military police officer in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, he returned home to Louisiana. There he met and married the former Ruby Blaze on July 29, 1978. They were blessed with three children. He worked over 25 years as an oilfield cook in the Gulf and retired in 2011.
He leaves to celebrate his life his wife of forty-one years, Ruby Ann Randall of New Iberia; two sons, Eric Randall and his wife Vanessa of Baton Rouge and Derrick Randall of New Iberia; five siblings, Raina Curry (goddaughter) of Carencro, Maudrey Randall and Patricia Randall, both of Cottonport, Barbara Randall of Pensacola, Florida, and Jimmie “Pete” (Diana) Randall of Mansura; his step-father John Curry of Lafayette; a goddaughter Jelisa Johnson of Lafayette; and a host of nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his only daughter, Ashley Ann Randall; one sister, Belinda Curry Prejean; and his father and mother-in-law Joseph Blaze and Eunice Derouen Blaze.
Galvanise peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, with his family at his side in New Iberia.
Professional services entrusted Carney Funeral Home, 602 North Pierce Street, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of arrangements.