Funeral services for Gail Robicheaux Simpson will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during a 1 p.m. memorial Mass of Christian burial. Inurnment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Paul Oredipe will be the celebrant for the Mass with Deacon Gerald Bourg assisting.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until Mass time, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12:30 p.m.
Gail was born in Youngsville on September 12, 1938, one of two children born to Jesse and Sadie Robicheaux and passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the age of 82 following a long battle with dementia.
Gail was a loving wife, devoted mother, proud grandmother and a dedicated friend. She never met a stranger and loved meeting new people. Many will remember her from her early years working as the secretary at Centerville High School. She then went on to work at Sterling Sugars until retiring in 1988 when she married the love of her life, James Simpson. She then traveled with James for his work. They traveled extensively both domestically and abroad which she so enjoyed.
Those she leaves to cherish her beautiful memory include her husband of 32 years, James Simpson; two children, Kathy Gibson Latiolais and her husband Danny and Bobby Gibson Jr.; daughter-in-law Melody Gibson; son-in-law Gary Denby; grandchildren Jacqueline Latiolais O’Niell, Aaron Latiolais, Ariana Denby Coaliron and her husband Blake, Mikelyn Starrett, Brynn Gibson and Denae Gibson; great-grandchildren; Michael O’Niell Jr., Maggie O’Niell and Natalie Coaliron; one brother, Glenn Robicheaux and his wife Carolyn; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Desiree Gibson Denby; one granddaughter, Marissa Denby; stepson Stephen Blair Simpson; and her parents, Jesse Robicheaux and Sadie Breaux Robicheaux.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her caregiver Ms. Joyce Lewis and the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospice for their kindness and loving care so freely given to her throughout her illness.
