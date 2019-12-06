Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Gail Firmin Dore, 72, who passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, in Jeanerette.
Entombment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, and will continue on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Friday.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Gail Firmin Dore was born on April 28, 1947 to the late Hollis Firmin Sr. and Blanche Simoneaux Clarke, and was a 1965 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy. She worked various jobs throughout her life, including Iberia Parish government, before retiring and staying home with her husband.
She loved flowers, plants and working in her flowerbeds, and enjoyed reading the daily newspaper, and walking her dog in the neighborhood. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Dore moved to Jeanerette and lived the last year of her life with her daughter. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Dore is survived by daughters Jewel Higgins and husband Jessie of Jeanerette and Jade Judice of New Iberia; brothers Hollis Firmin Jr. and wife Joyce of New Iberia, Francis Firmin Sr. and wife Gwen of New Iberia and Jude Firmin and wife Sherry of Catahoula; sisters Wanita Arceneaux and husband E.J. of Lafayette, Joan Judice and husband Daron of Youngsville and Imogene Harrington and husband Cliff of New Iberia; grandchildren Jace Segura, Shaye Hebert, Saige Hebert, Duel J. Judice, Jaylee Perrodin, Dusti Judice, Dason Higgins and Brittany Ford and spouse Justin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Dore, and son, Duel T. Judice.
Pallbearers will be Hollis Firmin Jr., Francis Firmin Sr., Jude Firmin, Saige Hebert, Jessie Higgins and Andre Landry.
Honorary pallbearers are Jace Segura, Duel J. Judice, Dason Higgins, Daron Judice, E.J. Arceneaux, Cliff Harrington.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.