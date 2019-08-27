Gail Doré, age 68, of Alvin, Texas passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston. Gail was born March 4, 1951, in New Iberia and was a resident of Alvin since 1979.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Doré; and parents, Willie and Helen Upton.
Gail is survived by her daughter Sheryre Mathews and husband Barry; son Shane Doré and wife Angie; brothers Ricky Upton and Gene Upton; and grandchildren Hunter Mathews, Tyler Mathews, Kinsey Mathews, Trace Mathews, Ethan Doré and Connor Doré.
Gail requested there be no funeral or memorial service and the urn be placed with her husband, Donald, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Coteau at a later date.