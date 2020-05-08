Fronia Gilliam McGruder

LOREAUVILLE — Private graveside services will be held for Fronia Mae Gilliam McGruder.
Interment will follow in Mt. Zion No. 1 Baptist Church Cemetery.
Fronia Mae Gilliam McGruder, 78, was born on Thursday, January 31, 1942, to the union of the late Ernest Gilliam Sr. and Laura Polk Gilliam in Loreauville. She attended school in Iberia Parish and was a graduate of Henderson High School, Class of 1960.
In early adult years, she married Eugene McGruder and they were blessed with five children. She was a licensed agent having retired after many years of service after being employed by Union Nation Life Insurance and Security Plan Life Insurance. Fronia peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, April 28, 2020, in Lake Charles, where she has been a resident for more than 50 years.
Fronia accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church No. 1 and was baptized by her great-uncle, Rev. Branch Polk, who was pastor at the time. After moving to Lake Charles, she united with Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she attended service for many years until she passed away.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son Michael McGruder; four siblings, Laurel “Lowlie”LeBlance, Brenda Ledet, Ernest Gilliam Jr. and McArthur Gilliam; and her maternal grandparents, Bonnie Polk Sr. and Mable Barnes Polk.
Fronia leaves to celebrate her life, four children, Eugene McGruder Jr., Debra Foot, Melinda McGruder and Rhonda McGruder, all of Lake Charles; her two siblings, Martha Davis and Fernon “Poppa D” (Shirley) Gilliam, both of New Iberia; her former husband, Eugene McGruder Sr. of Lake Charles; fifteen grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and a host of many other relatives and friends, who will miss her presence.
