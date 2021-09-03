A funeral service will be conducted for Frederick “Matt” LeFevre on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., at David Funeral Home Chapel with Msgr. Robert Romero. Entombment will be at Holy Family Mausoleum following the service.
The family requested visitation from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary by the Men’s Rosary group at noon.
Frederick “Matt” LeFevre, 42, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Matt was born on March 26, 1977, to Ira Phelix and Mary Ann Romero LeFevre in Raceland.
Matt loved playing baseball. He also enjoyed spending time watching his two favorite football teams the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family.
He also enjoyed spending time with his little dog “Hitch.”
The one thing that can be said about Matt is that anything and everything he did in his life he gave 110 percent.
Matt is survived by his wife, Charise Boudreaux LeFevre; children Haidan Matthew LeFevre, Morgan Elizabeth LeFevre, Brynne Elizabeth Boudreaux, Kade Michael Miller and Kamryn Marie Miller; grandsons, Elijah Anthony and one unborn grandson to arrive very soon; siblings Elza Lynn LeFevre, Keith John Laws, Julie Ann Barras, Pamela Elizabeth Jennings, Pamala Irene Le Fevre-Gaskill, Sheila Faye Velvin, Arlene Kaye Wharton and Shelly Elizabeth LeFevre; in-laws, Ronnie Boudreaux (D’Ella) and Clint Boudreaux (Kay); and numerous nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kade Miller, Haidan LeFevre, Clint Boudreaux, Jamie Thibodeaux, Troy Barras, John Wesley Vaughan and Keith Laws.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Frederick LeFevre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.