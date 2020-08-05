LYDIA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Frederick “Fred” Davis, 78, who passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Iberia Honor Guard.
Rev. Randy Courville will be the Celebrant and Rev. Gregory Chauvin will be the Con-Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary, led by the Knights of Columbus, will be prayed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
A native of New Iberia, Mr. Davis was born on August 5, 1941, to the late Sterling and Nelva Kimball Davis, and proudly served our country in the U.S. Marines. He worked throughout the years for several different at the Port of Iberia, and was a member of the Ben L. Kiper KC Council No. 12997, New Iberia VFW Post 1982, the Marine Corps League, Lydia American Legion Post 365, and the Iberia Parish Sheriff Posse. Mr. Davis loved raising and showing horses, fishing, watching his nieces and nephews play ball, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Sybil Davis of New Iberia; foster son, Joshua Folks of Franklin; sister-in-law, Elaine (James) Landry of Lydia; brother-in-law, Tim (Jenny) Jolet of New Iberia; nieces and nephews, John (Anna) Davis, Steven (Jill) Sigur, Shannon (Harold) Romero, Shawn (Adele) Sigur, Shane Sigur, Margo Jolet, Olivia Jolet; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Davis; brother, Abel Davis; and a sister, Iris Davis.
Pallbearers will be Steven Sigur, Shawn Sigur, Shane Sigur, John Davis, Caleb Mitchell, and Ryan Sigur.
Honorary pallbearers include Harold Romero, James Broussard, Joshua Folks, Tim Jolet, Tyler Sigur, Everette Higgins, Calvin Higgins, Harold Tauzin, Jacob Romero and Larry Castille.
The family would like to give special thanks to Lisa Higgins for her special love and care that she gave to Mr. Davis during his illness and also to Home Instead Senior Care.
