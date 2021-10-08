Funeral services for Mr. Freddie Narcisse Jr., 63, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

