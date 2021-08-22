Fred Evans Russell, 65, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 10:58 a.m., at Lakeland Regional Hospital. Born in Upland, Delaware, Fred was born June 26, 1956, to William Edward Russell and Kathryn Donnelly Croll. Fred resided in Lakeland, Florida. Fred loved life to the fullest. He enjoyed family and friend gatherings, watching his favorite Florida GATORS football team, especially when they played the LSU Tigers.
He enjoyed many years donating and participating in FFA with his two girls Annie and Amanda. The last 10 years of his life, he truly was blessed to travel all over the world with his loving wife and share in making many memories of a lifetime. Fred’s last achievement here on Earth was inventing a piece of equipment for the striping industry; he spent many hours with his wife working and building his dream that became reality in July 2021.
Fred is survived by his wife, Jolie LeJune Myers Russell and their five children, daughter Annie Russell Pritchard (Mike) of Winter Haven, Florida, Amanda Russell of Augusta, Georgia, Ashlie Spiker (Heath), Landon Myers (Candice) both of Louisiana, Max Myers of Tampa, Florida, and two bonus daughters, Ciara Shay Frasier and Kelly Campbell Verret (Sean); 13 grandchildren, Shelby, Michael Jr., Lexi, Liam, Emma, Bowen, Lane, Olivia, Vivian, Amelia, Emily, Cole and Pike. He is also survived by one sister, Grace Nagy ( Kevin); two brothers, Clarence and Eddie; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Russell; and three nieces, Nicole Nagy, Alison LaGarde (Derek) and Lyndi Ham (Joey).
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, William Edward Russell and Ezelle Hammond Russell; brothers John and Bill Russell and sister Donna Russell Evans.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be any services at this time. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Fred Evans Russell please visit our Sympathy Store.
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.