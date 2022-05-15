A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Fred Dupuis, 89, who passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday at Pellerin Funeral Home and continue from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Monday, led by Deacon Durk Viator, .
Fred Dupuis was born in Parks on January 20, 1933, to the late Julien and Angelina Landry Dupuis. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korea War. Fred worked as a wireline operator in the oilfield for over 50 years, having retired from Haliburton Energy Services, where he worked for Texaco at Bayou Sale and Rabbit Island.
He loved to cook and often volunteered his time cooking for Woodmen of the World, where he was a member. He also managed the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park. He was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where he was an usher. He also enjoyed classic country music. Mr. Dupuis was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Nell Marie Broussard Dupuis; three sons, Ricky Dupuis (Patrice Marie Owens Dupuis), Danny R. Dupuis and Phillip Dupuis (Nancy Marie Frederick Dupuis), all of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, Joel E. Dupuis (Danielle), Jonathan F. Dupuis (Ashley), James Patrick Dupuis (Jennifer), Paul D. Dupuis, Cody Ray Dupuis (Tiffanie Renee), Tyler Daniel Dupuis (Heather), Brittany A. Dupuis, Julien Dupuis (Jena Richard); a step grandchild Chance Gonzales (Jenni); three siblings, Beulah Serrette, Francis “Bose” Dupuis and Mary Arton; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Cindia Maria Evans Dupuis; and three siblings, Percy Dupuis, Georgia Albert and Phillip Dupuis.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Joel E. Dupuis, Jonathan F. Dupuis, Paul D. Dupuis, Cody Ray Dupuis, Tyler Daniel Dupuis and Julien Dupuis.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331.
