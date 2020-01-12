A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Frank Joseph Vallone will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry, pastor, will be the celebrant. Following the Mass, Mr. Vallone will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors rendered by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visiting hours will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Frank was born September 23, 1943 in New Iberia to the late Frank Vallone Sr. and the late Flora Mae Provost. On Friday, January 10, 2020, Frank passed away peacefully with his family at his side. He was 76.
Frank was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served four years stationed in Puerto Rico, and three years in the Reserve. He was an avid New Orleans Saints fan, and enjoyed listening to oldies music, or as Frank called it, “malt shop music.” Frank enjoyed cooking and loved sharing a meal with family and friends. He leaves a legacy of love and will be missed dearly. Rest well and until we meet again.
Survivors include his five children, Tonia Vallone, Belinda Vallone-Lively (Douglas), Keith Vallone, Kenneth Vallone (Joely) and Michael Vallone; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and his sister and brothers, June Jones (Jason), Bo Provost (Bonnie), Perry Provost (Anne) and Lance Provost (Shantell).
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Trudy Roseberry.
Serving as pallbearers are Noah Vallone, Bo Provost, Perry Provost, Joe Vallone, Lance Provost and Jason Jones.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Frank’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com and share your favorite memory of him.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.