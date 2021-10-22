A home going celebration of life for Mr. Frank Johnson Jr., 70, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Mount Olive Baptist Church #2 with Pastor Eric Mitchell officiating. He will wait the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family friends will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Due to the August 1, 2021, COVID mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned from labor to reward at 8:35 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
He accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church #2 where he was an active choir member.
Mr. Frank Johnson married his wife of 18 years, Mrs. Loretta Johnson in 2003 and they began their lives together. He was known for his hardworking ability at Louisiana Sugar Corporation where he worked for over 13 years. Before his dedication with Louisiana Sugar Corporation, he worked for Iberia Sugar Mill as well as the Port of New Iberia. He loved cooking, fishing, gardening and doing yard work.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Loretta L. Johnson; one son, Kevin Walker; three stepsons, Donnie Lewis Jr. (Tanique), Bazile Lancelin and Ja’ Vonte Maturin; two stepdaughters, La’ Shonda Lancelin August (Steven) and Sonya Lancelin Ventura (Jose); seven brothers, Calvin Johnson, Clifton Willie Johnson, Michael Johnson, James Johnson, David Johnson, Ricky Johnson, and Wayne Johnson; seven sisters, Peggy Oppenheimer (James), Carrie Williams (Clarence), Mary Louise James, Linda Nicholas, Yvonne Mason (Lionel), Annie Bea Castillio (Robert) and Gertrude James (Jessie); fifteen grandchildren; a special nephew:Damien Johnson; a special friend William Mason; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank Johnson Sr. and Mary Louise Norman Johnson; one brother, Earnest Johnson; and two sisters, Irma Lee Johnson and Patricia Moore.
Active pallbearers are Steven August Sr., Donnie Lewis Jr., Towaski Tasby, William Mason, Terry Williams and Dennis Benoit.
Honorary pallbearers are Bazile Lancelin, Kevin Walker, Robert Lancelin Jr., James Johnson, Ricky Johnson, Calvin Johnson and David Johnson.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.