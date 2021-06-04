FRANKLIN — Frank Bourque, 73, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Franklin Health Care.
He is survived by his daughters Shelia Stein and Tina Viator; brother Durphy Bourque Jr; sister Dorothy Bourque Mallet; grandchildren Ryan Stein, Brennon Viator, McKenzie Viator and Paige Viator; great-grandchild Landon Viator; and nieces and nephews Charmaine Mallet Musemeche, Chantell Mallet Rangel, Peggy Bourque, Rose Bourque, Michelle Bourque, Jennifer Bourque, Ashley Callais Babin and Misty Bourque Babin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Durphy Bourque Sr. and the former Lilly Racca; brothers Murphy Bourque and Ricky Bourque; and nephews, Donald Mallet Jr. and Joshua Bourque.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.darbyandgreene.com. All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Darby and Greene Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 256-5152.