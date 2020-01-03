Funeral services will be held for Frank Bourgeois Jr., age 87, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Deacon Wynard Boutté officiating.
Burial will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at Evangeline Funeral Home beginning at 8 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Bourgeois was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict. He worked as an automobile diesel mechanic for many years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his one son, Frank Bourgeois III and wife Roberta of Broussard; three grandchildren, Chad Bourgeois and wife Vinnie, Brad Bourgeois and wife Sonny and Douglas Bourgeois and wife Courtney; five great-grandchildren, Malaya Guidry and husband Quinn, Mia Speer and husband Stephen II, Kaia Bourgeois, Hunter Bourgeois, Landon Bourgeois and Cypress Bourgeois; and two great-great-grandchildren, Vaida Guidry and Laikyn Speer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Doré Bourgeois; parents, Frank and Nora Bergeron Bourgeois Sr.; and one sister, Nora Lee B. Martin.
Frank Bourgeois III, Chad Bourgeois, Brad Bourgeois, Douglas Bourgeois, Quinn Guidry and Stephen Speer II will serve as Pallbearers.
