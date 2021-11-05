ERATH — A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Francis “Nick” Champagne, 71, will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, with Fr. Matt Hebert officiating. The readings will be done by Linda Evans and Melanie Gonsoulin. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Erath on Friday, November 5, 2021, with a Recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Francis passed away on Wednesday, November 3 , 2021. He was a hardworking man. He started in the oilfield at Kerr McGee and then moved on to work with W&T Offshore. He enjoyed watching his favorite teams LSU, the Yankees and the Oakland Raiders. He especially enjoyed attending his granddaughter’s softball games. In his spare time, he would go on long walks and take care of the neighborhood yards by mowing their grass.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Champagne of New Iberia; his sons Heath Champagne and Sheila of New Iberia and Jason Champagne of New Iberia; his grandchildren Kameryn Champagne, Justin LeBlanc and his wife Cydney and Logan Sonnier and her husband Keegan; his great-grandchildren Lakyn LeBlanc, Adalyn Sonnier and River LeBlanc; his sisters Leona Broussard of Youngsville and Lola Romero and her husband Andrew of New Iberia; his brother-in-law Darrel Delahoussaye (Mitzi); his sister-in-law Gail Bodin; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Augusta Champagne and Lillian Broussard Champagne; his brother Audrest Champagne; his in-laws Minos and Mary Lou Delahoussaye; and his nephews Toby Broussard and Andrew “Andy” Romero Jr.
Serving as pallbearers will be Keegan Sonnier, Justin LeBlanc, Lynn Guillotte, Ty Guillotte, Randy Guillotte and Donald Guillotte.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Lance Guillotte, Felix Gonsoulin, Bob Dartez, Andrew Romero, Henry LeBlanc, Ian Guillotte and Danny Evans.