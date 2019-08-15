Francis Joseph Mallery

ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Francis “Feno” Joseph Mallery , 72, who passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Notre Dame Catholic Church from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday.
A Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Rev. Michael Sucharski, SVD will officiate at the Funeral Mass.
Francis was a veteran of the United States Navy. He loved to sing and was a former member of the Notre Dame Catholic Church Men’s Choir. He was also an avid musician and played several instruments including the piano, the saxophone and the guitar. In his younger years, he sang in several bands in the St. Martinville and Los Angeles areas. Francis will be greatly missed as a loving father, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his son Frank Mallery of San Diego; brothers Felton Mallery and wife, Edna, of New Iberia, Albert Mallery of Houston and Davis Mallery and wife, Linda, of Houston; sisters Judy Etienne of Orange Park, Florida, Bessie Mallery of St. Martinville, Helen Carter of Lake Charles and Margaret Mallery of Orange Park, Florida; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Agnes Savoy Mallery; brother-in-law Louis “Butch” Etienne Jr., nieces Lacretia “Trish” Francois-Roberts and Kim Mallery; and nephew Felton Asaud Mallery.
Pallbearers will be close family and friends.
The family would like to deeply thank the staff at Martin De Porres Nursing Home and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for providing the kind and compassionate care that Francis received over the years.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.
To view online obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com