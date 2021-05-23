Funeral services will be held for Francis J. Boutte Sr., 88, at noon on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church. Pastor Aaron Weido will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery where Mr. Boutte will be laid to rest. The Iberia Veterans Honor Guard will perform military honors.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the church on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until the service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Boutte passed away peacefully on Friday, May 21, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Francis proudly served the United States Armed Forces from 1952 to 1954 and was honorably discharged. He was a hardworking man and owned and operated his own business, Francis Boutte Auto Air Conditioning, for over 20 years. Francis was a devout and loving Christian and member of Temple Baptist Church. He was saved by Our Lord on Jan. 4, 1973, and dedicated his life to spreading God’s word and telling people about the Lord. A loving and good husband, father, grandfather and friend to all, Francis will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Domingue Boutte; children Francis “Boo” Boutte Jr. (Della), Timmy Boutte (Pam), Rosana Boutte, Lisa Boutte Stein (Rick) and Noel Boutte; stepson John Boudreaux (Cindy); grandchildren Kristi Boutte Robins, Adam Boutte, Justin Boutte, Tony Boutte, Blake Boutte, Becca Baratini, Monica Romero, Kimberly Boudreaux, Chad Boudreaux, Melissa Dorsey-Rodriguez and Dereck Dorsey; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers Alwyn Boutte, Mike Boutte and Raymond Boutte; and half-sisters Doris Louviere, Gloria Boudreaux and Dorothy Breaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Etienne Boutte and Josephine Bourque Boutte; stepmothers, Lorraine Boutte and Inez Boutte; stepdaughter Michelle Dorsey; brothers Allen Boutte, Kossuth Boutte, Roy Touchet and Clay Romero; and former wife, Hilda Derouen.
Pallbearers will be Francis “Boo” Boutte Jr., Timmy Boutte, Tony Boutte, Blake Boutte, Adam Boutte and Chad Boudreaux.
Honorary pallbearer will be John Boudreaux.
