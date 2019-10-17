Francis Armand Suire

Funeral services will be conducted for Francis “Sonny” Armand Suire, age 72, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Pastor Geran Maples will conduct the services.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m. until service time.
Mr. Suire was employed in the oilfield industry for many years. He was known for his love of the outdoors, cutting grass and fixing lawnmowers. He also enjoyed fishing and was a family man who loved all of the gatherings and time spent together.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathy Solar Suire of New Iberia; one daughter, Elizabeth Suire; three sons, Francis Suire II and wife Tina of Woodbridge, Virginia, Joshua Suire and wife Dorie of New Iberia and Nicholas Suire and wife Emily of New Orleans; eight grandchildren, Kristian Suire, Brandon Suire, Taylor Suire, Lance Flores, Jonathan Flores, Katelyn Marceaux, Jayden Suire and Payton Suire; three great-grandchildren, Aiden Suire, Oliver Suire and Atticus Suire; one sister, Janelle “Bootsie” Rogers of Delcambre; and two brothers, Robbie Suire and Mickey Suire both of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Adez Vincent Suire; his twin sister Bernadine Younger; sister Jeanette Borel; and brother Gabriel Suire Jr.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Suire, Jonathan Flores, Lance Flores, Jayden Suire, Kristian Suire, Brandon Suire, Taylor Suire, Katelyn Marceaux and Payton Suire.
