Fran Romero Morel

A Memorial service will be held at a later date for Fran Elizabeth Romero Morel of New Iberia, who passed from this life on October 22, 2020.
She was born on November 5, 1963, to Adam Alex Romero and Gladys Touchet Romero. She enjoyed making dream catchers in her spare time. She was also a devoted mother and grandmother and loved spending her time with them.
She is survived by her two sons Shawn Morel and Adam Morel; three grandchildren, Nyla Morel, Rowan Morel and Patelyn Albert; her sisters Jesse M. Comeaux, Olga ‘Sis’ Champagne (Les), Barbara Derouen, Susan Pratt (Lane) and Virgie McBride (Charlie); brother Ricky Romero (Mona); brother-in-law Jimmie Langlinais; sisters-in-law Sandra Gugenheim Romero and Dianna Touchet Romero; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Adam and Gladys Touchet Romero; brothers Paul Romero and Gerald Romero; sister Helen ‘Judy’ Langlinais, and brothers-in-law Alton Comeaux and Jay Derouen.