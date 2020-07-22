A Memorial Service will be held for Mr. Foster Antoine Sr. 73, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Demouchet, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 12:56 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Geneva Galentine of New Iberia; step-father, Vincent Boagni; one son, Andre Antoine of New Iberia; five daughters, Christine Antoine, Danielle Antoine, Pheobe Antoine, Ashley Eugene (Hiram Sr.) and Alana Antoine all of New Iberia; two brothers, Forest Antoine (Rosemary) and Freddie Antoine (Rosalind) both of New Iberia; five sisters, Mary Lee Martin (Frank), Mary August Vanderbilt and Darlene Landry (Clyde) all of New Iberia, Clara Jones of Houston and Patricia Greene of Houston; thirty-four grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ledet and Julia Antoine; one son, Foster Antoine Jr.; five brothers, Benny Antoine, Joseph Ledet, David Ledet, Junius Ledet and Anthony Ledet; one brother-in-law, Willie Vanderbilt Sr.; and one sister, Gladys Beasley.
Active Pallbearers will be Andre Antoine, Steven Antoine, Sjon Antoine, Bradley Francis, Brian Francis and Antonio Jack.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Forest Antoine Jr., Freddie Antoine, Xavrian Antoine, Hiram Eugene Jr. and Aaron Eugene.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and masks are required to be worn.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.