Forrest J. Lewis Sr.

A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Forrest Jean Lewis Sr., 71, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Geroy Scott officiating. He will await the resurrection in Saint James CME Church Cemetery in Youngsville.
Visitation hours will be observed from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Masks are required to be worn at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 6:47 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Rachel Jeanlouis Elbert (Tansie) and Ashley Benoit (Albert Prevost) of New Iberia; four sons, Christopher Jean Lewis of Lafayette, Forest Jean Louis Jr., Kendrick Jean Lewis Sr. (Alicia) and James Jean Lewis (Shantell) all of New Iberia; six sisters, Mary Ann Marshall (Wayne) of Carencro, Karen Chambers (Glen), Mary Lewis of Houston, Texas, Gussie Breaux of San Francisco, California, Gloria Mouton of Modesto, California, and Lois Zeno of Lafayette; five brothers, Paul Lewis and Gerald Lewis, both of Houston, Texas, and Steven Zeno, Jeffery Zeno and James Zeno of Lafayette; 19 grandchildren; four special cousins, Lucille “Bum” George of New Iberia and Wanda Williams, Irvin Walker and John Benjamin, all of Lafayette; two goddaughters, Paula Harrison of New Iberia and Catola Harrison Ashton of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Prunella Harrison Jeanlouis; his parents, Viola Gabriel Zeno, Anatole Jeanlouis, Lucille Jones and John Zeno; sister Marilyn Walker; brother Rusty Lewis; daughter-in-law Patricia Morrison Jeanlouis; godchild Forest Williams; maternal grandparents Edwin and Lawrence Gabriel; paternal grandparents Anatole and Bernice Jeanlouis; and mother-in-law Rose Nell Harrison.
Active pallbearers are Christopher Jean Lewis, Forest Jean Louis Jr., Kendrick Jean Lewis Sr., James Jeanlewis, Albert Prevost and Tansie Elbert.
Honorary pallbearers are Irvin Walker, John Benjamin, Keenen Jean Louis, Kendrick Jeanlewis Jr., Jabrailon James, MarKavien Benoit and Rontreal Benoit.