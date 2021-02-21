Funeral services for Floyd Paul Picard will be conducted on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Located at 1303 St. Jude Street with Fr. Arockia “Doss” Palthasar as celebrant
Family requests visitation to begin on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at David Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group
Floyd Paul Picard passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 12:02 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Born in Loreauville and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Floyd was born to Roland and Mabel Toucheque Picard on March 3, 1936.
Floyd’s life was one of service. He was a member of the Catholic Church, having served as a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Iberia since 1961. He proudly served in the United States National Guard 1953-1959. As a husband and father, he provided for and protected his family, always. Through his business, F.P. Furniture, he was able to serve his community with furniture needs for 25 years. Floyd always had to be tackling some kind of project, having a wealth of knowledge in life in general, he could often be found helping family or friends by serving as a carpenter, electrician, plumber, financial advisor, cook or in any way he could help to get things done. Floyd enjoyed fishing trips, cooking for others, all while playing some good Cajun French music. To Floyd, it was never time to leave a gathering of good friends, no matter how late it might be, Floyd will always say “You’re not leaving? Mais, it’s early!”
Floyd Paul Picard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nola Girard Picard, of New Iberia; son Royd Paul Picard (Suzy) of Broussard; sister and godchild Vitus P. Bryant (Dr. Virgil Bryant) of New Iberia; sister Phyllis Picard-Staton (companion Donna Kennedy); brother Roland Picard Jr. (Mary Ann) of Rayne; grandchildren Taylor Kaye Picard of Broussard and Kalyn Marie Picard of Broussard; sister-in-law Mertis Picard of Jeanerette; godchildren Eric Picard of Jeanerette, David Picard of Biloxi and Virgie R. McBride of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Mabel Toucheque Picard; daughter Ursula Marie Picard; brother Calvin “Buddy” Picard; godchildren Donald Toucheque; in-laws Cleus and Olympe Dutil Girard; and brother and sister-in-law Joe and Martha Girard.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chance Tenney, Roland Picard, Eric Picard, Glenn Robichaux, Reid Sellers and Steven Borel.
To help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.