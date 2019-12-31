Floyd James Badeaux, 86, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Nederland, Texas.
Survivors are his wife of 63 years, Lois Mae Kruse Badeaux of Port Arthur; children, Father Kevin Badeaux of Port Arthur, Texas, Corliss Badeaux of Lake Charles, Bonnie Badeaux Gilchrist and husband Ryan of Bryan, Texas, Doreen Badeaux of Port Arthur, Texas, and Jeannie Badeaux Seligman and husband Anthony of Houston; brother Raymond Joseph Badeaux and wife Diana of Baytown; son-in-law Scott Rider and wife Carlyn of Lake Charles; grandchildren Bram, Dane, Alex and Laurence Vinson, Tabitha, Lance and Tana Rider, Zachary and Nicholas Seligman and Ryan Jr. and Roland Gilchrist; and great-grandchildren Elliot and Claire Vinson, Heidi Armistead and Norah Mae Rider. Other survivors include sisters-in-law Merlaine Kruse Wornson and husband, Paul, of Brainerd, Minnesota, and Geneva Sturgeon Kruse of Seymour, Texas; plus nieces, nephews and other kin.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Anite and Armand Badeaux; and children Galen Badeaux and Shannon Badeaux Rider.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, with a Christian Vigil recited at 6 p.m. on Friday at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, all in Port Arthur, Texas.
In lieu of flowers “Memorial Contributions” can be made to St. James Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the charity of their choice.
For those who want to sign the guestbook” you may do so at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/port-arthur-tx/grammier-oberle-funeral-home/4035.