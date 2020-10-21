Flossie S. Comeaux

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Flossie Evelyn Comeaux, the former Flossie Evelyn Stermon, 90, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Rogers, celebrant officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday at the funeral home at 8 a.m until the time of the service with a rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A native of Hickman, Kentucky and resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 7:40 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years and was a member of a local Quilting Club.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted caregivers Sylvester Sigure, Mary Andrews, Jacquelyn Sigure of New Iberia and Jualea Armelin of Franklin; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calice Mike Joseph Comeaux and her parents, Lemme Stermon and Lois Wyatt Stermon.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.