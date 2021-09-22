ERATH- — Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021, with a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, honoring the life of Florine Montey Suire, 98, who passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 19, 2021. She will be laid to rest at Erath Cemetery with co-officiants being Father Andre Metrejean and Monsignor Charles Dubois officiating the Mass and services.
Visitation was on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Readings will be done by Madeline LeBlanc and TJ LeBlanc. Gift bearers will be her great grandchildren TJ LeBlanc, Charles Ed Turner, Madeline LeBlanc, Chris “Blaine” Turner, Jake LeBlanc and Peter LeBlanc. Vocalist will be Jodi Boich and violinist will be Lauren Baker.
Mrs. Suire was born in LeRoy and was a resident of Erath for most of her life. She was a graduate of Indian Bayou High School and Southwestern Louisiana Institute with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Mrs. Suire was a Home Economics teacher with instructions and lessons taught to hundreds of students during her twenty-nine years in Erath, Meaux, Henry and Abbeville High Schools.
Mrs. Suire was a talented, proud and stately lady, proper in every way. She was a gracious hostess with much flair. Just a few of the talents mastered during her life included sewing, quilting, painting, decoupaging, knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking and canning. She never quit researching and learning new techniques to express her creative gene. She was an extremely talented artist who created an impressive collection of hand-quilted blankets, pillows, draperies and oil paintings. Her paintings and quilts are proudly displayed in all of her families’ homes as well as Erath City Hall and Hamilton Hall at University of Louisiana.
She and her husband, Johnnie, enjoyed traveling the United States, Europe and Mexico.
Most memorable was a summer spent in France representing the Acadiana area for CODOFIL. The most memorable time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren would be the hours spent reading Little Golden Books, making wooden puzzles and playing the card game Bataille (Battle) to help teach numbers. Most notable baked goods were her well-loved fig cakes made from her fig preserves with fruit rendered from her fig tree and her peanut butter fudge. A tradition passed along to her granddaughter Jeanne Perrin.
During her lifetime she was active member of Les Travailleurs, Demi Tasse Coffee Club, Twelve and Go Club, Catholic Daughters and Bible classes. She belonged to the Louisiana Teachers Association, Louisiana Vocational Association, Vermilion Parish and American Home Economics Association and Delta Kappa Gamma International Society.
Keeping her memory alive are her daughter Rickey Domingues and husband, Ed; two granddaughters Mary D. LeBlanc and her husband, Tim and Jeanne Perrin and husband, Eric; and six grandchildren TJ LeBlanc and wife, Sarah, Madeline, Jake and Peter LeBlanc and Charles Ed and Chris “Blaine” Turner.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-three years, Johnnie W. Suire; as well as her parents, Roy and Emelina Montey; her four sisters, Anise “Nanoon” M. Comeaux, Famie M. Comeaux, Inez M. Primeaux and Rosie M. Meaux. Especially close and an influencer in her life choices, was her oldest sister Nanoon. She pushed the importance of higher education and made sure she was exposed to experiences such as equestrian riding and violin and other music lessons.
The family would like to expresses their deepest gratitude to her doctors, Lahasky, Fei and Leleux, as well as her loving end of life attendants Valerie, Debbie, Mandy and Christine.
Pallbearers include TJ LeBlanc, Charles Ed Turner, Chris “Blaine” Turner, Jake LeBlanc, Peter LeBlanc, Eric Perrin and Tim LeBlanc.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Foreman, David Sonnier, Harold Primeaux, Philippe Saunier, Chris Salvo and Lovelace Touchet.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity or St Joseph’s Seminary College, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict, Louisiana 70457, in memory of Florine Montey Suire.
To help the community stay safe we will honor the August 1, 2021 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home and church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
