Florence M. Thibodeaux

A homegoing celebration will be held for Miss Florence Marie Thibodeaux, 69, at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia, with Rev. Larry Collins officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 9:02 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Ochsner University Hospital and Clinics in Lafayette.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son Tora Benoit Sr. of Kaplan; six daughters, Larrie Provost and Jeanetta Edwards of Rayne, Stacie Smith (Derrick) of Jackson, Georgia, Quentanella Benoit Greer (Victor) of Snellville, Georgia, Garnet Thibodeaux of Shreveport and Jenica Thibodeaux of New Iberia; one sister, Alice C. Dancy of Eagle Lake, Texas; twenty-seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a special aunt Patricia Hypolite of New Iberia; a special uncle, Clyde “Tank” Thibodeaux of Houston, Texas; a special cousin, Phoebe Hurst of Pensacola, Florida; a lifetime friend, Stephanie Wyche Jacquet of St. Martinville; her prayer warrior and friend, Christine Spicer of Douglasville, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris Collins Sr. and Audrey Thibodeaux; five brothers, Willie Raymond, Levy Collins Sr., Rufus Collins Sr., Leo Collins and Morris “Pete” Collins; five sisters, Florence Collins, Cadelia Welcome, Marcella C. Smith, Mary Ann Thibodeaux and Dorothy Lee Gogins; and one son-in law, Harold James Provost Jr.
Active pallbearers are Stacie Smith, Quentanella Benoit Greer, Garnet Thibodeaux, Jenica Thibodeaux, Torin Benoit and Gailen Provost.
Honorary pallbearers are Dorian Benoit, Travun Benoit, Tre’ Benoit, Harold Provost III, Tora Benoit Jr., Jasiah Provost, Joshua Lawrie, Torrance Benoit, Brandon Thibodeaux, Skyler Thibodeaux, Nace Thibodeaux, Tora Benoit Sr., Victor Greer Sr., Derrick Smith, Lionel Collins, Joseph “Tony” Collins, Ronald Gogins, Jordan Collins, Cobot Colbert, Ira Valore and Travian Kennerson.
