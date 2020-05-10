Florence Jacquet of Cade passed peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Iberia Manor nursing home in New Iberia. She was 92 years old.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Jacquet of Cade; two children, Mona Jacquet and Kenneth Jacquet, natives of Broussard; sibling Ducrest Hebert Jr.; grandchildren Rickey Etienne Jr., Sharell Jacquet and Terrielle Jones of St. Martinville; and great-grandchildren Melek Thomas, Aoki Etienne and Jayce Etienne.
Florence was preceded in death by her niece Rita Jacquet; brother Allen Jacquet; mother Beulah Hebert; and father Ducrest Hebert Sr.
Florence will be remembered for her passion of being outside growing flowers, gardening, cooking, baking and attending Sunday church services. She enjoyed being a helping hand to anyone in need and would drop what she was doing to help take care of them or their loved ones. She will be dearly missed by her girlfriends, family members and church members.