Flora Schwing Broussard

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia for Flora “Terry” Schwing Broussard, 98, who passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Nathan Comeaux will be the celebrant.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church on Wednesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Flora “Terry” Schwing Broussard was born on December 13, 1923, to the late John Elmer Schwing and Anna Blanchet Schwing.
She was a 1941 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and obtained her bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from SLI in 1945. In her younger years, she was a Pink Lady at Iberia General Hospital, worked as a bank teller and was also a receptionist and dispatcher at her husband’s veterinary practice for many years.
Terry served as Eucharistic Minister at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where she was a longtime faithful member and was a member of the Grotto Rosary Group.
She was a talented artist who loved to paint and was big into genealogy. She was an avid sports fan and always pulled for the underdog. Affectionately known as “the lawn mower lady,” Terry loved to cut grass and was often seen cutting grass at 9 p.m. if she thought it would rain the next day. Mrs. Broussard was most proud of her family and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by six sons, George P. Broussard Jr. (Tina) of New Iberia, Edwin S. Broussard III (Alice) of Forest Hill, Thomas Broussard (Pamela) of New Iberia, Daniel S. Broussard (fiancée Michelle) of Jeanerette, Kenneth J. Broussard of New Iberia and Benedict “Ben” J. Broussard of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Shawn Broussard Reaux (Jeff Jr. ), Thomas Broussard Jr. (fiancée Aimee Gaudet), Beau Broussard and Dustin Broussard; four great-grandchildren, Justin, Austin and Sydney Reaux and Brooklyn Broussard; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her husband Dr. George P. Broussard; six brothers, George Schwing, Pierre F. Schwing Sr., Jules Schwing, Fr. John Schwing, Paul Schwing and James William Schwing Sr.; and three sisters, Anna Louise Schwing Allain, Mary Schwing Robbins and Henri Schwing Dougherty.
Pallbearers will be her sons Tommy, George, Edwin, Daniel, Kenneth and Ben Broussard.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Heart of Hospice, especially nurses Rachel Spoon and Geanette Pommier and her sitters Edie Bonvillian, Jenny Perero and Brenda DeSoto for extraordinary care and compassion.
