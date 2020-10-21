A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Flora “Flo” Boutte on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Coteau located 2409 Coteau Rd, with Fr. Brian Harrington as celebrate. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
The family requests visitation to held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Flora Boutte was born on August 29, 1934, to Felix and Olite Mazerole Romero.
Flora “Flo” R. Boutte passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 1:40 p.m. at her residence in Coteau.
Flo loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and cooking for them. Some of the best memories of Flo was her playing bourrée, going to the casino with her sisters and just spending time with them.
Flo is survived by her sons Kernie Boutte (Becky) of Broussard, Kirby Boutte of Coteau and Troy Boutte; sisters Clara R. Suire of Kaplan, Eunice R. Pellerin (Johnny) of New Iberia and Margarite R. Guidry (Wilton) of Parks; brothers Huey Romero of New Iberia and Gilbert Romero (Evelyn); grandchildren Cody Boutte, Nicole Boudreaux, Travis Boutte, Doug Boutte, and Brant Boutte.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Boutte, Thor Boudreaux, Travis Boutte, Doug Boutte, Andrew Boutte and Brant Boutte.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Huey Romero, Gilbert Romero, Wilton Guidry and Johnny Pellerin
She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Boutte; her parents, Felix and Olite Mazerole Romero Boutte; son Donald Boutte; brother Larry Romero; sister Gloria R. Rider; and daughter-in-law Jamie Boutte.
A very special thanks to Sharon Latiolais and Joy Latiolais for all their love and support in caring for their mother.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates, all families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
