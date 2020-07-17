LYDIA — Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Ferry Mae Hebert, 88, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Pentecostals of Lydia Church with District Superintendent of Louisiana, Reverend Kevin Cox officiating.
Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Mausoluem.
Visitation will be held at the Pentecostals of Lydia Church on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. Until 9 p.m. and resume on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
A native of Louisa and resident of Lydia, Mrs. Hebert passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her daughter’s residence. Ms. Ferry enjoyed knitting and crocheting and making Christening gowns. She loved to travel and always kept a bag packed, ready for adventure. Ms. Ferry was a friend to all, never met a stranger and was considered the grandmother of the church. Ms. Ferry loved and cherished every moment with her family and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children Linda Perkins and husband Ronnie of Lydia and Boyd Hebert and wife Denise of Savannah, Georgia; grandchildren Audra Simar and husband Kip of Sparta, Tennessee, Seth Perkins and wife Sonya of Lake Charles, Adam Perkins and wife Jessica of Arnaudville, Ronnie Perkins II and wife Annabel of Lydia and Haleigh Cuerden and husband Barry of Georgia; great-grandchildren Catie and Chris Simar, Natalie, Mason and Emma Perkins, Anslie, Allie, Liam and Connor Cuerden; siblings Vivian Doty of Kenner, Audrey Olander of Jeanerette, Daisy Simar of Lydia, Lucile Migues of Rayville, Cheryl Borel of Lafayette, Anita Borel of Louisa, Brent Borel of Avery Island and Connie Borel of Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Hebert; and her parents, Stanley and Nellie Pinell Borel.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Seth Perkins, Ronnie Perkins II, Roger Spears, Paul Archangel, Ricky Latigue and Donald County.
The family would like to thank Grace Hospice, especially nurse Chelsie, Dr. Michelle Menard and nurse Mary and a host of her friends for all their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Hebert’s honor to Tupelo’s Children’s Mansion, 1801 E. Main St. Tupelo, MS. 38804. www.mansionkids.org
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.