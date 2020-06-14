Fernando Antonio Hernandez

Fernando Antonio “Papi” Hernandez, a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and “Papi” to many, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center. He was 75.
Fernando was born August 30, 1944, in El Salvador to the late Guadalupe Hernandez and the late Fernando Olivares. He retired from Cajun Sugar with 40 years of service, a job that he enjoyed going to. Fernando’s greatest love was for his family and friends and he enjoyed the time he spent with them. He had a generous and kind heart and leaves a legacy of love. Rest well Papi, for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 40 years, Rina E. Fino Hernandez; his children Erline Y. Hernandez (Aaron Stelly), Gina J. Hernandez, Fernando Hernandez Jr. and Guadalupe Morales; his grandchildren whom he adored, Estela Stelly, Marianna Hernandez, Fernando Enrique Hernandez, Carlos Antonio Hernandez, Roxanna Araceli Hernandez, Carlos Alberto Morales and Carla Estephanie Morales; and his brothers and sisters, Gillermo Olivares, Carlota Olivares, Araceli Borja, Pedro Olivares and Ricardo Hernandez.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Hector Mendoza, Pastor of Iglesia Cristiana Casa de Oracian, officiating.
Following the service, Mr. Hernandez will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Fernando’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com and share your memories, photos and condolences with the family.
