Ferdiand C. Tauriac

A home-going celebration of Life for Mr. Ferdiand Clyde “Foot” Tauriac, 79, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Fondal Sr., officiating.
He will await the resurrection in St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary to be recited at 10 a.m. by Deacon Wynard Boutte.
Due to the COVID-19 surge, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of the Grand Marais community, he transitioned from labor to reward at 2:38 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
“Clyde,” as he was known by many, worked in the salt mine. He was a welder contractor and after retirement, he continued working in the sugarcane fields. His family was his greatest treasure. Serving on the Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association Board for many years allowed him to enjoy the Mardi Gras season. He enjoyed cooking and seeing other people enjoy his food. When he could, he would always help others. His heart was full of gold and he always made people laugh.
He was a great father to his two beautiful daughters Carlotta and Theola.
He leaves to cherish his memory and in God’s care, two daughters Theola Tauriac Jackson (Harold Jr.) of Grand Marais and Carlotta Tauriac Armelin (Adrien Harrison) of New Iberia; two grandchildren who was his heart: Courtney Tauriac and J’Braun Armelin; two great grandchildren Kourtlun Monette and Kartez St. Julien; siblings John Winston Tauriac and his wife Betty Joyce Radar Tauriac of New Iberia, Betty L. Tauriac Knox and her husband Byron Wayne Knox Sr. of Lafayette, Anna Maria Tauriac LaBry of Gustine, California, Brenda Kaye Howard of Virginia, Helen T. Tauriac Ledet and her husband James Larry Ledet Sr. of Broussard; Alfred Tauriac Jr. and his wife Sandra K. Tauriac of Aromas, California, Frances Tauriac Patin and her husband M. Wayne Patin of Vacaville, Brenda Ann Tauriac Carrazales of San Antonio Valley, California, Kenneth Joseph Tauriac of Santa Cruz, California, Angela Tauriac of Redding, California, and Joseph Henry Tauriac and his wife Alejandra Tauriac of Modesto, California; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Naomi Derbigney Strambler, Alfred Tauriac Sr. and Anna Fontenot Tauriac; one brother, John Winston Tauriac; and one brother-in-law, Byron Wayne Knox Sr.
